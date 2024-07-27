Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 53,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,961,000 after buying an additional 536,492 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 106,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,968,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,468,847 shares of company stock valued at $51,024,340. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $89.11.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

