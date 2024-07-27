Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,445 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $21,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.72. 1,548,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,128. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.59 and its 200 day moving average is $193.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

