Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 33,550 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Capri worth $22,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,447,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capri by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,863,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,625,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capri by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,873,000 after acquiring an additional 756,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG grew its stake in shares of Capri by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 1,410,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,807,000 after acquiring an additional 249,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

