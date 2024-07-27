Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $191.75. 4,294,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,459,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

