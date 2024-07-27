Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after purchasing an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of IFF traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $99.91.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

