Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 66,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at $1,450,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the fourth quarter valued at $33,600,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil Trading Down 1.2 %

América Móvil stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. Analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

