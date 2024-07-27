Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $25,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Black Hills by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,430,000 after buying an additional 475,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 640.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 221,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,737,000 after acquiring an additional 203,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after acquiring an additional 137,356 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,178. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.