Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,262,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 116.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Copart by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,839,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,412 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,392,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,773,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,904,000 after buying an additional 1,267,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
