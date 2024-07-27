Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.09% of Cameco worth $16,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 26.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 12.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Cameco by 4.4% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. 3,115,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,368. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $56.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.