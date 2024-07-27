Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 11,062 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667,822 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.49% of Tejon Ranch worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,947 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,448 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $28,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,989 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TRC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.29. 69,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,430. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $19.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $516.91 million, a PE ratio of 643.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Tejon Ranch Profile

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.