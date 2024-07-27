Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 82,500 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Avista were worth $9,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Avista by 140.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Avista by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,539,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,526,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,642 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.35. 484,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,399. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.09). Avista had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 78.84%.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $61,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $92,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,071.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Latisha Diane Hill sold 1,700 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $61,557.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,387.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,916 shares of company stock valued at $215,268. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

