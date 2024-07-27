Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $533,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,679.4% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 117,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 111,275 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL stock traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.45. 2,249,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,465. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.60.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.