Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $11.09 Million Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at about $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 36.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 505,727 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 828,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after acquiring an additional 101,482 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 91.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 157,468 shares during the period. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.87. 356,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,809. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The company had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

