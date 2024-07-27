Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $19.75 Million Stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 976,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.96% of Millicom International Cellular worth $19,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 139,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 56,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of TIGO remained flat at $24.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,610. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

