Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.09 Million Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 18.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,526,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,950,000 after acquiring an additional 380,991 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,812,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,858,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,517,000 after buying an additional 295,282 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $36,374,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

EGO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $16.01. 1,138,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,061. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

