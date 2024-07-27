Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.50 Million Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 684,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 48,478 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,839,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,245,000 after buying an additional 47,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 35,320 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP boosted its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 81,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 15,517 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties Price Performance

NYSE:SRG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 421,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,070. The company has a market capitalization of $279.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.58. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 432.54%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Seritage Growth Properties Profile

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

