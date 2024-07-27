Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $540.55. The stock had a trading volume of 439,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,947. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.55. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.21.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

