Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3.24 Million Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,627 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 125,639 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 67,123 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 37,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 56,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,752 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 251,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,055.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LILA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

