Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $3 Million Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 66.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 147.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4,411.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.49. 370,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,673. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

