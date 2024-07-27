Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.11% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 47.5% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,042,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 657,835 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 238,489 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $13,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DFIN stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $69.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $1,880,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,191 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,119.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $1,880,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,119.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,213,360.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 578,832 shares of company stock worth $35,850,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

