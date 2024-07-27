Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $21,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ADM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,253. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

