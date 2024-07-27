Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $12,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,489,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,376,000 after acquiring an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 670,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,147,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,239,000 after purchasing an additional 331,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BWA traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.81. 2,159,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.22. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

