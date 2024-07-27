Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 295,139 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 123.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,139 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,657,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,301,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.77.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.