Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.78% of Sensient Technologies worth $22,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $78,552.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock worth $153,245. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. 303,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.76. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Stories

