Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.40. The company had a trading volume of 816,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,291. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $170.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

