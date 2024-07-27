Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.74-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.740-3.760 EPS.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.41.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $49.45. 1,425,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,977. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

