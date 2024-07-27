Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $3.74-$3.76 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.740-3.760 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,425,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

