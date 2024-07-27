GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $196.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.25.

GEV opened at $173.11 on Friday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.71.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

