Gearbox Protocol Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $543,974.62 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,462,011,522.789126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00930686 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $483,943.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

