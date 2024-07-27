General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,297,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,017. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

