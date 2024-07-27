GensoKishi Metaverse Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $841,827.69 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $841,827.69 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,857,800 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

