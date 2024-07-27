Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.300-2.320 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $31.68. 317,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,257. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.90. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

