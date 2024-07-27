Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27), Zacks reports. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Getty Realty updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.300-2.320 EPS.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GTY opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Articles

