Global Ports (LON:GPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $311.00

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 311 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.01), with a volume of 297282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.00).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.
Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.
