Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,658,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 3,930,493 shares.The stock last traded at $17.31 and had previously closed at $17.33.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

