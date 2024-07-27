Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,658,372 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 3,930,493 shares.The stock last traded at $17.31 and had previously closed at $17.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%.
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
