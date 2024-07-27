Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (CVE:GSV – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.02. 102,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 200,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.
Gold Standard Ventures Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gold Standard Ventures
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.