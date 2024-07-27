Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.26. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 77.16% and a negative return on equity of 223.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

