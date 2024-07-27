Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average of $99.93. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

