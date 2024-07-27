Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of GSHD traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 492,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.39. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GSHD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.