Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.41% of Graham worth $13,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Graham by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
Graham Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:GHC traded up $7.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $818.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,985. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $563.39 and a fifty-two week high of $822.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $732.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $727.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Graham Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $745.07 per share, with a total value of $100,584.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GHC
About Graham
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Graham
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.