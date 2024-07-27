Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the June 30th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLC traded up 1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching 24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,071. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a one year low of 7.72 and a one year high of 27.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is 20.80.
