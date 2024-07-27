Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.45

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.45 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.10), with a volume of 8,739,252 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GGP

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

Greatland Gold Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of £376.66 million, a P/E ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.69.

(Get Free Report)

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.