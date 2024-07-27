Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.25

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.25 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 142.20 ($1.84). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.72), with a volume of 297,838 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Griffin Mining from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
View Our Latest Report on Griffin Mining
Griffin Mining Trading Down 0.8 %
Griffin Mining Company Profile
Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Griffin Mining
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.