Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.25

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.25 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 142.20 ($1.84). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.72), with a volume of 297,838 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Griffin Mining from GBX 180 ($2.33) to GBX 190 ($2.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Trading Down 0.8 %

Griffin Mining Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £243.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2,200.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 128.57.

(Get Free Report)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.