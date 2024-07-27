GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

GRWG stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $47.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 44.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,934,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,001,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GrowGeneration by 47.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

See Also

