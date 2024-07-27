Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 556,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,302. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

