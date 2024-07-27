Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $258,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $219.80. 94,604,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,509,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average is $190.93. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $22.86 to $24.86 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.30.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

