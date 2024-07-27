Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,970 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.89. 3,241,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,227. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $118.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

