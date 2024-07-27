Guardian Capital Advisors LP Makes New $724,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CF Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.87.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.04. 1,668,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

