Guardian Capital LP Buys 868 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $258.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,584. The company has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.81. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

