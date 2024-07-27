Guardian Capital LP Has $2.81 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 266,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,399,000 after buying an additional 30,221 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 186,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,443,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,027,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.60. The company has a market capitalization of $609.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

